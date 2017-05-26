Council receives accolade for workforce commitment

Purbeck District Council has retained the Investors in People (IiP) award which is the benchmark of excellent people management.

The Council first received the accolade in 2008 and this latest successful assessment, which took place in March 2017, recognises the Council’s commitment to its workforce.

District Council Chief Executive, Steve Mackenzie, said: “The award is deserved recognition of the hard work and commitment of all staff here at the Council, especially during a time of continued financial challenges and uncertainty.

As part of a reassessment process, staff were interviewed by IiP Assessor, Jo Gillingham, who emphasised a number of strengths:

Real attempts are being made to engage and inform staff. Communication is effective and inclusive.

There is confidence in the Management Team to lead the Council through change. Although services face increased pressure and officers commented on increasing workload demands, there is a trust in line managers to support their teams.

Management style is viewed very positively and a willingness to support individuals is recognised.

There is an excellent sense of team work and common purpose, the Council has a strong culture of valuing and supporting colleagues.

Appraisal and Development Reviews (appraisals) and 1:1s are embedded across all teams and, importantly, are valued by individuals for the focus they provide.

There is a huge commitment from all staff to deliver the best service possible and ensure the Council is successful in achieving its purpose and objectives. Within reducing budgets and increasing workload, officers are working hard to deliver effective and efficient services to the community of Purbeck.



Steve continued: “The positive feedback received and constructive suggestions for improvement will help us prioritise our plans going forward so that we can continue to deliver excellent services to residents and businesses.”

Local government reorganisation has been a recent major focus for the Council and staff and this was recognised by the assessor.

When summarising her review, Jo Gillingham said: “Given the extent of the potential change facing Purbeck District Council, feedback from this assessment was very positive.

The comments from people across different roles and services confirm that there is strong managerial leadership of the Council and people have confidence that the Management Team of the Chief Executive and General Managers will endeavour to support all staff through change.”

Ms Gillingham continued. “Everyone I spoke to confirmed that they enjoy their role and, importantly, value working for the Council. Being a smaller council, people experience a real sense of team work and value the fact that they know colleagues well, including senior managers.”

Ms Gillingham also made a number of recommendations around supporting staff through change and these, together with other feedback from the assessment, will enable the Council further improve its working practices.

