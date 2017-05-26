Half term sports in Purbeck

Purbeck Sports Centre, Wareham has a week of sports and fun lined up this May half-term.

There’s a packed programme from Monday 29 May to Sunday 4 June for children and adults.

Activities include Dance and Acrobatics workshop for 5s to 10s; cricket; AFC Bournemouth Football Camp; Junior Circuits for 8s to 15s; Tennis camp; Chinese Kickboxing for 11 years plus; and a Football Funday.

Families can also scale some heights with Family Climbing or make some moves with Zumba.

There is also an exciting Purbeck Action Adventure Day with multi activities and sports for 8s to 12s (please book in advance).

The pool is open all week and there are special swimming lessons plus a Diving workshop teaching children the basics from deck level to depths of 2 metres.

Why not try something with the teenagers too? 16 years and over can enjoy Insanity Max Interval Training; Circuits; or Spinning to the groove of disco music. Or, if you want to the leave teens to themselves, Active Youth Afternoons for ages 10 to 18 will get them playing racket sports and swimming for £4.50 pp.

See all the details on the Sports Centre webpages or telephone 01929 500 000.

Michelle Goodman, Sports Centre Manager, said: “Spring into action this half-term and join us for some sporty fun!

“Whether it’s splashing around in our 25m indoor pool, getting active with acrobatics or scaling our climbing wall, we guarantee sporty entertainment!”

The Sports Centre also offers a wide range of exercise classes and swimming sessions, modern gym, indoor and outdoor courts and all-weather pitches. A relaxing drink or lunch can also be enjoyed in the onsite Allstars café bar.