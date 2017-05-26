Wimborne History Festival supports Roman Day at Dumpton School

Creative Year 6 pupils at Dumpton School, Wimborne have designed and produced three wonderful ‘Roman’ Mosaics as part of a Heritage Lottery Funded mosaic project with mosaic artist Joanna Dewfall.

The project was one element of an annual Roman Day celebration at the school, focussing on Romans and how they lived and worked.

Thirty Year 6 pupils worked in small groups to research and draw designs that would be typically found as a theme in Roman mosaics excavated in Dorset.

They were then taught how to cut tiles and create the mosaics. In order to make their mosaics more realistic the pupils decided to make them look like fragments that might have been excavated.

As part of Dumpton School’s Roman Day, Wimborne History Festival were also able to provide a ‘Roman Soldier’. He came to talk to the children about what is was like to be in the Roman Army. The children were able to try on armour and clothing and have a little taste of marching practice!

Head Teacher Mr Browning commented, “We are so proud of the mosaics made by our students – the children have shown great creativity and imagination. We will be mounting them for permanent display alongside our new Arts Courtyard.”

Tracy Whitham, Director of Wimborne History Festival commented; “Wimborne History Festival have been thrilled to work with Dumpton School. We are delighted that the Heritage Lottery Funding we secured for children to learn about the Roman History of Wimborne has resulted in such enthusiastic and creative results.”

