Brush up on your biking skills

Motorcyclists are offered a chance to brush up on their techniques at a free safety event at Stalbridge Village Hall, Sunday 11 June, 8.30am – 1pm.

Dorset County Council’s road safety team have joined forces with Dorchester and West Dorset Advanced Motorcyclists (DWDAM) to offer a free talk and ride out to help bikers

The session starts at Stalbridge Community Centre. Potentially life-saving advice will be on offer from advanced motorcycle instructors who will also provide feedback to improve their road riding skills, and get more enjoyment out of riding their motorbike.

All you need to take part in the ride-out is a full licence, and a bike classed 250cc or over that is taxed, insured and has a current MOT certificate if applicable.

Emma Selway, road safety officer at Dorset County Council, said:

“No matter how confident we are on our motorbikes, we could all benefit from additional post-test insight and advice from professional riders.

“This will be a fun morning of like-minded people enjoying their machines. It’s about refreshing skills and having a good time, but with a serious message too.

“Anyone interested should book their place as soon as possible as spaces are limited on both the theory and ride-out sessions.

To book a place and for more information, contact Dorset County Council’s Road Safety Team.