The coastline in Christchurch will soon be part of one of the longest coastal walking routes in the world- ‘The England Coast Path’. This will be a national trail around England’s coast, which is planned to be completed by 2020.

Natural England, the government’s advisor for the natural environment, is responsible for implementing the Marine & Coastal Access Act 2009, which requires them to secure a route around the whole of the English coast for the public to enjoy.

Natural England is mapping the route of The England Coast Path in sections. Having recently identified their preferred coastline route in Christchurch, Natural England will soon begin a formal consultation. Landowners and members of the public are encouraged to have their say and make representations when the eight week consultation commences. The proposed route would see existing coastal rights of way formalised on a map and waymarked without any new pathways being built.

Judith Plumley, Head of Community and Leisure for Christchurch and East Dorset Councils said “This is an exciting and ambitious national project which will provide an increased opportunity for people to experience and enjoy England’s coastline.

“I’m pleased that two of the council’s priorities; enhancing the local economy and improving the health and wellbeing of residents, will be supported by the creation and promotion of the coast path.

“I hope that the residents of Christchurch, along with private landowners and interested parties, have their say by taking part in the Natural England consultation”.

The consultation is expected to begin in mid-June.

