Avon Beach promenade is set for significant and important improvement works this winter, and residents and visitors are being invited to have their say on how the finished scheme might look.

The Dorset Coast Forum is hosting several drop-in engagement events over the next week, which will allow the community to express their ideas and suggestions for the design of the Avon Beach promenade project.

This project is a part of the Dorset Coastal Connections portfolio of 18 coordinated projects between Christchurch & Lyme Regis, with a goal of connecting people to the coast, connecting coastal communities to each other & connecting the Dorset coast to the ‘wider world’. Enhanced access and public spaces will be created through creative and innovative approaches using arts and technology.

Although it is a cohesive portfolio each project is being developed and delivered to suit the individual needs of the local area, and Dorset Coast Forum is working with each community to ensure projects fit with the local culture, identity and heritage and provides results which are welcomed.

In this project which, subject to planning permission, will be delivered by Christchurch Borough Council in Autumn/Winter 2017, the low lying section of promenade along the beach front will be raised to make it level with the higher promenade on either side, providing better protection against predicted future sea level rises. The proposal also includes widening the promenade which will improve access for beach users.

The Dorset Coast Forum team are keen to hear residents’ and stakeholders’ views on how the space is or could be used, potential seating, and the overall look and feel of the site. Feedback received from the events will help influence the overall design of the project.

The team will be on the beach at the Avon Beach Car Park end of the promenade at the following times:

Tuesday 6th June, 8am – 7pm

Thursday 8th June, 11am -3pm

Sunday 11th June, 11am – 4pm

Project co-ordinator Natalie Poulter said ‘Carrying out this engineering work will reduce the risk of coastal erosion, and benefit visitors to the area and residents alike. Functional engineering does not have to be unsightly though, and this is where we’d like residents and visitors to tell us which bits of Avon Beach’s character they love, to help us develop a final user-friendly scheme that everyone can enjoy in the future.’

