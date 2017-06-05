Unlocking the Bankes Archive and uncovering exciting finds

A newly launched website showcases the discoveries from the Bankes archive.

The Dorset History Centre, working in partnership with the National Trust at Kingston Lacy and the Priest’s House Museum in Wimborne, is cataloguing, conserving and making the contents of the Bankes Archive available to the public.

The Bankes family lived in Dorset since the 17th Century and they owned the Corfe Castle and Kingston Lacy estates. Their family archive is kept at the Dorset History Centre for safekeeping.

The archive is stored in 800 boxes and contains 25,000 individual items. These items date from the 13th century up to the present day.

The website holds a collection of stories, historical maps, images and blog articles from the team working on the collection.

The Unlocking the Bankes Archive has been made possible by grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund and other generous donors

Find out more about the project and the stories that have been unlocked