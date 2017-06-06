District of Purbeck to raise flag for the Armed Forces

A special Armed Forces Day flag will be raised at the offices of Purbeck District Council on Monday 19 June.

Residents and visitors are invited to join the ceremony at Westport House, Worgret Road, Wareham when service men and women will be honoured.

The flag will be raised at 10.30am so spectators are advised to arrive by 10.20am.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Wilkinson KRH, Commanding Officer of the RAC Training Regiment, Bovington; the Royal Navy; soldiers based at Bovington and Lulworth; and local dignitaries will be taking part in the ceremony.

The annual Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 24 June.

For information about all the Armed Forces events that are taking place, visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Purbeck District Council No biography available at this time











