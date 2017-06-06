Ready for bike to school week?

Children across the county will get on their bikes during National Bike to School Week, 5 – 9 June.

The Sustrans Bike It Plus project, funded by Dorset County Council, has been working with schools across the county to encourage children to cycle, scoot and walk to school more often.

A variety of events and initiatives are run throughout the year, including Dr Bike events to fix and highlight problems, Bike Breakfasts and Bling Your Bike days to make cycling and scooting to school even more fun and rewarding.

Since April, 450 children have completed Bikeability training at their schools and more than 500 cycle parking spaces has been provided to make active travel for kids easier.

Just 15 minutes cycling to and from school could make a real difference to your child’s fitness. Research has shown that only a tiny proportion of pupils cycle to school (under 2%), despite the fact that one in three children would actually like to.

Children need at least one hour of moderate physical activity every day (for example, brisk walking or cycling). But only six out of ten boys and four out of ten girls get that.

Jonathan Dixon, Sustrans officer, said: “Teachers often comment that children who walk or cycle to school arrive brighter and more ready to learn than those arriving by car.

“A more active lifestyle now, continued into adulthood, also greatly improve children’s chances of living a long and healthy life.

“By allowing children to make their own way to school they become more confident and independent.”

For many children, cycling is simply more fun and more sociable than going to school by car, and they love the feeling of freedom it gives them.

One of the parents at a local school said:

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you and let you know what an amazing course you provide. Both my kids were nervous on the road and have made a huge improvement since completing the bikeability course.

“My son, Tyler was very nervous about riding on the road. He really enjoyed the level 3 course and his confidence has been boosted.”

