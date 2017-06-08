Victory Oak development is Highly Commended

Sovereign’s Victory Oak development in St Leonards has been awarded the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Highly Commended Certificate for the Excellence in Spatial Planning category.

The Victory Oak project was shortlisted by the RTPI South West Awards for Planning Excellence because of the outstanding collaboration demonstrated throughout the development. The site’s been developed with ecology in mind and Sovereign’s worked hard, alongside other agencies and organisations, to maintain and preserve the natural environment.

Linda Bonnin, Development Director, said: ‘We’re proud of the collaboration and environmental work that has taken place at the site and being awarded the Highly Commended Certificate is an honour for everyone involved at Victory Oak.’

Victory Oak’s been developed in collaboration with the Homes and Communities Agency, Johns Associates, East Dorset District Council, Natural England, Forestry Commission England, Welling, Dorset Wildlife Trust, Kendall Kingscott, Tetlow King, White Design and Drew Smith, and it’s this huge level of coordination and collaboration that produced Victory Oak’s great ecological achievements and this is what really impressed the judges.

Jane Lynch, Head of Planning at Christchurch and East Dorset Councils said: “We’re thrilled that the Victory Oak development’s been recognised by the Royal Town Planning Institute as a high quality scheme. The project has brought a derelict hospital site back in use for much needed housing, as well as protecting and enhancing a sensitive environment which provides a very attractive setting for the new residents.

‘’Victory Oak is a great example of partnership working and there were so many positives to take from this project. A notable success was establishing a good working relationship between the council’s Building Control Service and the developer to ensure the delivery of a high quality development.’’

The Highly Commended Certificate was awarded in the year when the RTPI said: ‘The standard of submissions for the 2017 awards was the highest in the 25 years of the RTPI South West Awards’ and it will be collected at the RTPI South West ceremony in June at Bath Guildhall. You can find out more about the RTPI South West winners here.

Victory Oak’s also been shortlisted for the Excellence in Planning for the Natural Environment category at the national RTPI awards. The winner will be announced on 15 June at a ceremony in Milton Court Concert Hall, London.

