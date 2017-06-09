Dorset’s new public and school transport contracts awarded

Dorset County Council has awarded new contracts for supported public and school transport services.

The new contracts, which replace those due to expire in July, cover seven core public transport routes and 13 secondary/upper schools. These have been awarded to four local bus companies:

Go South Coast (Damory)

First Hampshire and Dorset

South West Coaches; and

Vale Coaches

The new contracts cover two elements of travel support provided by the county council, which represent a significant step towards realising the council’s Passenger Transport Strategy:

a core network of seven public bus routes between Dorset’s market towns that help support Dorset’s economy by helping people travel to school, college, training or work; and

13 school contracts allocated on a ‘one school, one operator’ basis. This provides a more simple approach, allowing schools to develop working relationships with a single bus company.

The council’s Cabinet agreed these changes last September, following a public consultation on the proposals between May and July.

There are around 100 public transport routes in Dorset, of which 35 are currently supported by the council. About 70 per cent of existing public transport routes will continue to operate after July. These routes account for more than 90 per cent of public transport trips in the county.

The council is working with transport operators to continue some currently subsidised routes on a commercial basis.

The seven public transport routes between Dorset’s market towns will start on 24 July. These are:

Route 1 – Blandford to Sherborne – South West Coaches (currently operated by Damory as Service X10)

Route 2 – Shaftesbury to Gillingham – South West Coaches (currently operated by Damory as Services 59 and 158)

Route 3 – Blandford to Shaftesbury – South West Coaches (currently operated by Damory as Service X9)

Route 4 – Sturminster Newton to Gillingham – South West Coaches (currently operated by Damory as Service 309)

Route 5 – Blandford to Dorchester – First Hampshire and Dorset (currently operated by Damory as Services X12 and 187)

Route 6 – Blandford to Salisbury – Go South Coast (currently operated by DCC as Service 20)

Route 7 – Sherborne to Dorchester – South West Coaches (currently operated by Damory as Service X11)

The new school contracts, which will start in September, are:

First Hampshire and Dorset – Beaminster School; Sir John Colfox School, Bridport; and, Woodroffe School, Lyme Regis.

Go South Coast – The Blandford School; Ferndown Upper School; Queen Elizabeth’s School, Wimborne; Lytchett Minster School; Purbeck School, Wareham; and, Thomas Hardy’s School, Dorchester.

South West Coaches – Gillingham School; and, Gryphon School, Sherborne.

Vale Coaches – Sturminster Newton High School.

The council has been working closely with bus companies and schools to make any changes to services as smooth as possible.

Cllr Daryl Turner, Cabinet member for the natural and built environment, said:

“The new contracts have been designed by talking with a range of companies and listening to local people about how we can meet the current and future needs of our communities and economy with less money available, as well as following discussions with potential providers and bus companies.

“We have had to think about travel in a completely different way, which has meant making difficult decisions. This means moving away from the old way of subsidising bus companies to run commercially unviable services that very few people use, to one that looks at the bigger picture and how we can work more closely with our communities.

“Schools, parents and pupils will have better information by only dealing with one bus company. We will focus on funding public routes that serve 80 per cent of our population and help our economy grow. And we are encouraging bus companies to open up more of their school routes to the public, providing further opportunities to travel, especially for college pupils over 16.

“At the same time, we will continue to help rural communities develop their own, more flexible options to keep people connected, which is resulting in a diverse and expanding community transport network.”

