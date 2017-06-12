Chesil Beach Car Park to undergo resurfacing

An area of works will take place from 12 June and will last for up to six weeks.

Sarah Cairns, acting Head of Assets and Infrastructure at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said: “By using a gravel filled cellular paving system, the surface unevenness will be removed. It will be smoothed out to make it more accessible to visitors and will improve the surface stability.”

Areas of the car park will remain open, as will the visitors’ centre throughout the duration of the works. Disruption will be kept to a minimum, but we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

