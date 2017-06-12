Help the Animal Agents crack the Summer Reading Challenge

Dorset libraries are inviting children to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge by helping ‘Animal Agents’ solve a mystery.

Aimed at children aged four to 12, the challenge will run in all Dorset and community managed libraries during the summer holidays starting on Saturday 1 July.

It’s free to enter. To sign up, all children have to do is come into their local library and choose their first book.

This year’s theme is Animal Agents, a detective agency manned by all kinds of clever animals. These guys are out to crack the case with a little help from their friends. Each time children visit the library, they can discover new clues and evidence that will help them solve a cryptic case.

The challenge is for children to read six library books of their choice. These can be be either fact or fiction, including graphic novels, audiobooks, eBooks or traditional books. Kids just need to tell library staff a bit about the books they’ve finished to collect some exclusive stickers.

There will be a programme of activities and events in libraries to inspire and encourage children as they take part in the challenge.

Dorset Library Service is looking for volunteers aged 14 to 25 to be Summer Reading Challenge Champions and help out in libraries across the county this summer. This is a great opportunity to gain experience of working as part of a team and helping children and families get the most out of the challenge. For to find out more, email dlslibrarians@dorsetcc.gov.uk or apply online.