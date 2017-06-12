Live in Melcombe Regis? Your views matter

A survey has been launched to find out what people who live in Melcombe Regis think about the area.

People are being asked to have their say about housing, job opportunities, the local environment, health services and community safety.

The survey, which takes about five minutes to complete, is open to all residents of Melcombe Regis and is available at www.dorsetforyou.com/mr2017

Paper copies are also available at Weymouth Library in Great George Street, the Park Community Centre in Chelmsford Street and Weymouth & Portland Borough Council offices in Commercial Road.

The survey aims to discover where improvements for the area could be made and what opportunities could be created for greater community involvement.

It has been produced by the Team Around Melcombe Regis, who are a group of community representatives and staff from various agencies set up to develop a work programme to understand and address the opportunities and challenges that exist so improvements can be made. The group consists of residents, as well as representatives from health, education, police and council services.

Helen Southcott, Community Capacity Building Worker for Melcombe Regis, said: “Please fill out the survey if you live in Melcombe Regis, it only takes five minutes and your responses are important and will be carefully considered.

“We will use your responses to help shape and monitor improvements to the area, so it is vital that we find out you think. Please complete the survey and ask your neighbours to fill it in too.” The survey will be carried out again next year to find out if residents think things are improving.

Responses to the survey need to be made by 2 July 2017.

