Options to improve north Dorset roads go on display

Design proposals to improve two north Dorset routes are going on display for residents to have their say.

Dorset County Council has received £2,492,000 from the Governments National Productivity Investment Fund to carry out structural maintenance and improvements along the A350 and C13, which will provide a medium-term solution for the vital north-south route into Poole.

Following on from an advisory, voluntary one-way system for HGVs implemented in 2016, Dorset Highways has been working with local parish councils, as well as community action groups, to prepare initial designs to improve the A350 and C13 for all drivers.

Andrew Martin, service director for highways and emergency planning, said: “We’ve worked closely with parish councils and listening to their feedback, we’ve now got improvement options for residents along the A350 and C13 to consider.

“The scope of this scheme is constrained by the existing footprint of the road, but there are several options of how we can better manage the traffic using these two roads to keep residents and freight companies moving freely.”

Residents will be able to look at the proposals being considered, talk to officers and have their say on the options to shape the way forward at two consultation events in June:

Stourpaine Village Hall

Monday 19 June, 2pm to 8pm

Melbury Abbas Village Hall

Wednesday 21 June, 4pm to 8pm

Design drawings and feedback forms will also be available online from Monday 19 June.

Dorset County Council is continuing to work with neighbouring counties to investigate the possibility of building better transport links from Poole and Portland ports up to the M4 motorway – with the aim that by working with Wiltshire, Bath and North East Somerset councils to look at the whole route, and whether the considerable investment needed will bring economic growth and development to the region, will help to attract funding from the Government’s growth deal three.