Weymouth Beach Classic achieves target funding

After an appeal for funding, the Weymouth Beach Classic will go ahead

Tournament’s directors Grahame Sawyer and Pete Bennett, said:

“We would first like to thank the many local media organisations for highlighting our fund raising appeal. We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from the public and the business community. It proves how highly regarded this event is with Weymouth and the Volleyball community. We would like to express our thanks to the many businesses that have come forward with funding. We look forward to working with them to give really positive business engagement with the event”

Squadron Leader Chris Evans, the RAF’s Senior Careers Liaison Officer for the South East area said:

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to be involved and to continue to support the highly successful Weymouth Beach Volleyball Classic.”

“It is a high profile and very professionally organised championship providing an outstanding experience and an inspiration for all those involved. The championship promotes many of the skills and qualities that the RAF values highly, such as teamwork, determination, fitness and communication.”

“It is our privilege to be able to sponsor this event again and, on behalf of the RAF Careers Recruitment Team, I wish every competitor the very best of luck.”

Weymouth Beach’s biggest annual sports event has been a feature on Weymouth’s golden sands for over 30 years. It is the countries oldest and most popular Beach Volleyball Championships.

The 2017 Weymouth Beach Classic will take place from 27 to 30 July 2017 and will feature:

over 10,000 spectators

free grandstand seating

two show courts and eight outside courts

a marquee village

live music

commentary

awards presentation on the beach

Nick Thornley, Head of Economy Leisure and Tourism at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said:

“The Weymouth beach Volleyball Classic is one of Weymouth and Dorset’s most iconic summer events, providing free high quality sporting action to thousands of spectators and generous media coverage for the area.

I am delighted that many local businesses have come forward to support this great event.”

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Weymouth & Portland Borough Council No biography available at this time











