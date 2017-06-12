Weymouth’s best bars and clubs set to celebrate

Weymouth’s best pubs, bars and clubs look set to celebrate at a prestigious awards ceremony this week.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday (15/6) to celebrate the success of venues who have achieved the nationally recognised ‘Best Bar None’ accreditation.

The accreditation scheme, launched by Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, Dorset Police and Pubwatch, celebrates establishments that have worked hard to improve community safety and reduce alcohol related anti-social behaviour.

Francis Drake, Community Safety Brief holder at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said: “I am pleased we are able to recognise and celebrate the good work being done by pubs and clubs to make our town safer.

“Weymouth is a wonderful place to come for a fun night out and our night time economy brings prosperity to the borough.

“A big thanks must go to everyone involved in the Best Bar None and Pubwatch initiatives, as well as to the street pastors, who give much-needed support to licensed premises.”

The pubs/clubs will be graded in four different areas: prevention of crime and disorder, prevention of public nuisance, protection of children from harm and training.

Best Bar None is a nationally recognised scheme aimed at reducing alcohol-related crime and disorder in towns by building a positive relationship between the licensed trade, police and local authorities.

There are many benefits of the scheme, both for businesses and the public, most notably, creating a safer environment. By sharing good practice, the scheme also highlights how operating more responsibly can increase the profitability of an individual business and make a certain area more appealing to customers.

