Introducing the new chairman for North Dorset

North Dorset District Council has a new chairman. In this post, Cllr Val Pothecary talks about her role and her plans for the next year.

By Councillor Val Pothecary

Having recently been elected chairman of North Dorset District Council I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their trust and confidence in me.

I would also like to thank Cllr Victor Fox, my predecessor. Victor has done a great job in chairing the council and promoting our district to the wider community.

Becoming chairman is a huge honour and I promise to work hard and do my very best for North Dorset. This means that my priority will be in supporting local initiatives and community events, before all other considerations.

Getting into politics

I was born in Swanage and moved to Gillingham 50 years ago. It wasn’t until my children were grown up that I got involved in local politics, first joining the town council, and then the district council.

I believe that being born in Dorset, raising my children here, being involved in three High St businesses, my many years as a Town Councillor, and the time spent at North Dorset, will help me to effectively represent our council and our residents.

Supporting communities

It has been a tradition to choose Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance as the chairman’s charity. But I would like to partly break from this tradition and share any funds raised with The Samaritans. Both organisations do a sterling job in times of real crises.

As a council we have seen dramatic changes in the last few months, and I feel there is a real need to reassure our residents that we are still here – working hard to look after your interests. And doing the best we can to ensure that throughout the changing landscape – we will always put you first!

I plan to be very busy helping our councillors in supporting their communities and will hold North Dorset action days in our five major towns, and some of the larger villages. Where I, and local ward members, will meet with residents and deal with concerns and issues that are worrying them. This includes a district-wide programme for litter picking and also promoting the White Hart Link.

Of course there are limits to our influence. But I have long held the view that it often only takes a small turn of a ‘lever here’ and a ‘lever there’ to make a substantial difference to the quality of people’s lives.

Unsung heroes

The community has always been very important to me and when I was mayor at Gillingham I held an event to recognise the unsung heroes of our town. The event was really successful and I would like to emulate this concept and apply it to our district.

Many people give their time and energy helping with charities, clubs and societies, or by being an exceptional neighbour. These wonderful people are the glue that holds our communities together, and I hope we can give them some small recognition of our thanks. So I will soon be asking for nominations for our ‘Community Hero Awards’

I am so proud to live here, and very proud to represent North Dorset as chairman of the council.

Thank you.

Councillor Val Pothecary is chairman of North Dorset District Council and Ward Member for Gillingham Town

