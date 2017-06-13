Saddle up for National Bike Week

It’s National Bike Week, and you can show your support by saddling up yourself.

Our extensive network of cycle paths has encouraged more people to cycle every year in Dorset.

Cycling is an easy and enjoyable way to get around and Bike Week 2017 is a great opportunity to showcase this and encourage even more people to get on their bikes.

Over the last five years, Dorset County Council has invested significantly in improving cycle paths across the county, making it easier for people to get around without a car.

Wayne Sayers, sustainable transport manager at Dorset County Council, said: “Pedal power is an easy way to stay fit, have some fun and explore Dorset’s wonderful countryside as well as being a great way to get to work. With such a variety of quiet lanes, shared-use paths and bridleways, there is something for everyone to explore.”

Cycling is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine especially as part of your daily commute if you live near to work. It saves you money, gets you fit and helps the environment.

This year, funding has been allocated from the Coastal Community Fund for the upgrade of the walking and cycling path linking Bridport and West Bay, and for signage to help people navigate the cycling network in Christchurch to help them get around without having to use the car. Dorset County Council has also been successful in supporting Highways England, who control the trunk road network, to secure money through their dedicated cycle funding to investigate and deliver improvements at Bridport, Dorchester and St Leonards.

Mr Sayers added: “The objective of Bike Week is to celebrate cycling in all its forms and to get more people cycling both for transport and recreation. We are working to make active travel a bigger part of our culture, connecting Dorset’s residents to their schools, shops, work and leisure facilities whilst improving health and cutting pollution.”

