All You Need To Know About Weymouth Flag Raising!

Ceremonies will take place across the country with flags flown until after Armed Forces Day on Saturday 24 June. Weymouth will be holding a flag raising ceremony at the Commercial Road council offices on Monday 19 June at 10.30am.

Joining the service will be representatives from local armed forces, veterans, Standard Bearers, Military Vehicle Trust and council staff, and the public are more than welcome to show their support!

Ceremonies will take place across the country with flags flown until after Armed Forces Day on Saturday 24 June.

Further Armed Forces Day celebrations will take place on 17 and 18 June across Weymouth seafront and the Osprey Leisure centre on Portland. For a full listing of events and times, see the timetable of events.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Weymouth & Portland Borough Council No biography available at this time











