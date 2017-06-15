Christchurch and East Dorset Councils Achieve Bronze Award

Christchurch and East Dorset Council’s Housing Team is on its way to becoming a Gold Standard authority having been awarded a Bronze award by the National Practitioner Support Service (NPSS).

The award recognises the Councils’ commitment to prevent homelessness.

The NPSS Gold Standard Challenge is a peer review scheme, funded by the Department of Communities and Local Government, designed to help local authorities deliver more efficient and cost effective homelessness prevention services.

There are ten steps necessary to achieve the Gold Standard and Christchurch and East Dorset Councils have successfully completed the steps necessary to achieve the Bronze Standard.

Richard Knott, Principle Housing Solutions Officer (Prevention), Christchurch and East Dorset Councils, said: “We have worked hard as a service to review our policies, resources and practices to deliver a high quality and effective service which we are all very proud of. We successfully passed the peer review and progressed on to the submission of evidence to the NPSS to demonstrate how we met the first challenge of corporate commitment in the prevention of homelessness.

“The Bronze Standard is the first stage of recognition for the service and we look to meet more of the challenges in the near future as we go for gold.”

By achieving the ten local challenges, local authorities will be demonstrating that they have comprehensive homeless prevention services in place for all clients.

