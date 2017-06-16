Past Mayor of Christchurch presents cheques to charities

On Thursday 15 June, the immediate past Mayor of Christchurch, Cllr Mrs Trish Jamieson, handed out cheques amounting nearly £6,500 to the three charities she chose to support during her mayoral year.

Her chosen charities were:

The Stable Family Homes Trust who provide an environment where people with learning disabilities are supported towards gaining more independence.

Teenage Cancer Trust, providing specialist support, education and care for young people who are battling with cancer.

Woofability which is a locally based organisation who train assistance dogs for disabled people across Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Berkshire and Surrey.

Each charity received a cheque for £2,164, which was raised by Cllr Mrs Trish Jamieson during her year of office with the help of those at The Cliffhanger Restaurant, Sophisticats Ladies Golf Club and Christchurch Conservative Club.

Cllr Jamieson commented, “All three of these organisations really make a difference and have a positive impact on the lives of people in our community.

“I am delighted to have been able to raise funds for such good causes, and I would like to thank the charities for all their hard work, compassion and dedication.”

As a means of thanks, representatives from Woofability have offered the past Mayor an opportunity to come and meet and name one of their puppies. Co-founder of Woofability, Andy Clarke commented, “We are very grateful for Cllr Jaimeson’s support, and this money will help train a dog in order for it to support another local person.”

Colin Waters, CEO at The Stable Family Homes Trust said, “We are incredibly grateful for this donation and the Mayor’s support. Donations like this are what keep us going. I intend to sit down with some of the individuals we support and discuss how to spend this donation in order to best match their varied needs.”

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Christchurch and East Dorset Councils No biography available at this time











