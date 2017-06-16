Weymouth’s best clubs, bars and pubs celebrate

Weymouth’s best pubs and clubs celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony this week.

The ceremony held on 15 June celebrated the success of venues who have achieved the nationally recognised ‘Best Bar None’ accreditation.

Those celebrating a gold accreditation include the Gloucestor Pub, which was judged the overall winner. Other venues that also achieved a gold accreditation included the George Bar and Grill, the Lazy Lizard, the Nook, Aura, Rendezvous, the Closet, the Actors club, Yates, the Royal Oak, and the New Vic.

Others that achieved a silver accreditation included the William Henry Pub and Ayya Bar.

The accreditation scheme, launched by Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, Dorset Police and Pubwatch, celebrates establishments that have worked hard to improve community safety and reduce alcohol related anti-social behaviour.

Francis Drake, Community Safety Briefholder at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said: “Congratulations go to all successful venues for their hard work, I am pleased we are able to recognise and celebrate the excellent work being done to make our town safer.

“Weymouth is a great place for a fun night out and our night time economy brings prosperity to the borough.

“A big thanks also goes to everyone involved in the Best Bar None and Pubwatch initiatives, as well as to the street pastors, who give much-needed support to licensed premises.”

Keith Treggiden, local chair of Best Bar None, said: “We have lots of new initiatives planned to make our customers even safer. It is good to celebrate the success of our night time economy and the great nightlife Weymouth offers.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Gill Taylor, who presented the awards, said: “This is all about making our vibrant night time economy even safer and celebrating great work being done by local businesses.”

The pubs and clubs were graded in four different areas: prevention of crime and disorder, prevention of public nuisance, protection of children from harm and training.

Best Bar None is a nationally recognised scheme aimed at reducing alcohol-related crime and disorder in towns by building a positive relationship between the licensed trade, police and local authorities.

There are many benefits of the scheme, both for businesses and the public, most notably, creating a safer environment. By sharing good practice, the scheme also highlights how operating more responsibly can increase the profitability of an individual business and make a certain area more appealing to customers.

Pictured are Cllr Gill Taylor, deputy Mayor and Keith Treggiden, chair of Best Bar None, who is pictured picking up a gold accreditation for the Rendezvous.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Weymouth & Portland Borough Council No biography available at this time











