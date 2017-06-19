Avon & Friars Cliff Beach recycling and coast protection works

Update

Our contractor commenced sand recycling operations last week at Avon & Friars Cliff beaches. Unfortunately sea levels were higher than predicted and proved too deep for excavators to safely access the furthest identified offshore sandbars. Our contractor was still able to successfully extract material from a smaller nearshore bar, which proved very useful, but further extraction is still required.

Our contractor will attempt further sand extraction at the end of this week, when the spring tide cycle commences again. If this is successful, next week will see further sand extraction and spreading operations being undertaken, which means that operations may continue in to the first week of July. All nearby residents have received letters that explain these changes to our operations. We apologise for this unforeseen delay, which is beyond our control, but stress these works are crucial to protect our coastline.

Other coast protection activities have continued with good progress. All precast concrete barriers have been temporarily buried along Avon Beach and delivery of limestone rock blocks for groyne repairs has commenced.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Christchurch and East Dorset Councils No biography available at this time











